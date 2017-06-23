Police to distribute precautionary measures pamphlets

The capital police Thursday sought help and cooperation of the citizens to curb crime, especially during Eid holidays. The police have compiled pamphlet for distribution among people living in different parts of the city which has the messages for the people to follow precautionary measures before leaving their homes on occasion of Eid.

The pamphlets will be also handed over to the prayer leaders to read them out after Friday sermons.

“The step has been taken to create awareness among people about the circumstances which help criminals to commit burglaries,” the police said.

The pamphlet compiled by SP City Zone Zubair Ahmed will be distributed among the people. A large number of people leave Islamabad for their hometowns to celebrate Eid and as a result the possibility of thefts and burglaries increases in the city.

The pamphlets stated that police have made security arrangements to protect the life and property of the residents which cannot be possible without their cooperation.—APP

