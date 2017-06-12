Police department placed on high alert

Inspector General of Police (IGP -Sindh), AD Khowaja here on Sunday ordered cops to be on high alert following the tragic death of three police-men in Quetta this morning. According to an official statement, the officers and staff have been directed to ensure proper self protection measures, including provision for bullet proof jackets. Those deputed on security around taraveeh prayer sites, mosques, imam bargahs and other public places have been asked to be extra vigilant and apt, ensuring absolute coordination with each other. Sindh police chief also urged the cops not to compromise dignity of law abiding citizens.—APP

Related