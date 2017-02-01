Police-CPLC devise new security concept for cell phones

Staff Reporter

Police and Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) under a charter Wednesday devised a new methodology which they said theft or snatching of cell phones, so common in Karachi, will be substantially controlled.

The strategy revolves round an oath, to be filled on prescribed form by sellers, buyers, under which they will document the deals for official records. Sellers, including shop-keepers, dealers, and buyers will fill the oath form, with copies of their National Identity Cards so that fraud which had gone on for so long, could be registered with CPLC.

This in turn will help the police and CPLC to find out as to when and where have the cell phones been snatched, stolen, or sold illegally. This will help in recovery of stolen mobile phones whose number now runs into several million in the port city.

Violator, including dealers and shop-keepers will be punished with fine and jail terms which, if pursued honestly, will help combat a menace that has thrived unchecked and causing problems for citizens.

Cell phones have become a necessity now, and these phones are now available in Karachi and rest of the country at various prizes, for different qualities, including cheap ones to suit the pocket of poorer segments of the society.

The measure is considered a huge leap forward in checking a crime which had been a source of inconvenience and discomfort for the people. This is the for first time that a serious effort has been made in a direction, which followed properly, could yield definite results.