Police constable shot dead

Rawalpindi

Unidentified armed men gunned down a police official and fled the scene here on Sunday. Police said that the incident took place in jurisdiction of Airport Police Station in Rawalpindi where unknown miscreants opened fire at police constable Muhammad Siddique. The police official sustained seven bullets and was martyred on the scene.

Police officials said the martyred policeman, was returning back to his quarter after his duty finished when unidentified attackers opened fire. Police said the deceased was a native of Shakargarh. The attackers fled the scene after committing the murder and the body was shifted to hospital for postmortem.The police feared that the incident was outcome of personal enmity. However, a case has been registered into the incident and investigation was in progress.—INP