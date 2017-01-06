Police conducted 964 search operations in 2016

Rawalpindi

Police conducted 964 search operations in various areas of Rawalpindi district in 2016 for arresting criminals and suspects.

According to City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, heavy police contingents, police commandos, special branch personnel, Elite Force, Muhafiz Squad and Ladies police under the supervision of Superintendents Police (SPs) conducted search operations and checked over 57,934 houses, 324 hotels, two hostels and also interrogated 223,000 persons during search operations.

He informed, 154 lawbreakers were rounded up under 55/109 CrPC while 21 FIRs were registered against 21 persons for having illegal weapons, 62 cases were lodged on recovery of drugs besides 20 FIRs registered under Foreigners Act. 312 other cases were also registered while 39 Proclaimed Offenders were nabbed during search operations conducted during last year.

Under National Action Plan, 3424 cases were registered including 466 on violation of security ordinance, 107 on violation of Loudspeaker Act, 151 on wall-chalking ban violation, 1228 for having illegal weapons and 1035 on violation of Punjab Renting Rules. He said, police also arrested 4227 Proclaimed Offenders including 883 most wanted POs during the period.—APP