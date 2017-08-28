Police conduct mock exercises to tackle any untoward situation

City Reporter

RawalpindiRawalpindi police conducted six mock exercises and rehearsals during last week for tackling a ‘terrorist attack’ on an educational institute in which the concerned departments took part.

According to a police spokesman, such exercises will help all the concerned departments prepare for any untoward situation and make an effective strategy.

The exercises were conducted at Girls High School F-Block, Govt. Girls High School Zenet Sikandria, Govt. Khateeja Girls High School, Mohallah Raja Sultan, Bani, Girls High School Rattaamral, Girls Elementary School Gulzar-e-Quaid and Govt. Boys School Dhoke Kashmirian in the jurisdiction of New Town, Waris Khan, Bani, Rattaamral, New Sadiqabad and Airport Police Stations.

The spokesman informed, the exercises were participated by personnel of Elite Force, Counter Terrorism Department, Quick Response Force, Police Commandos, Rescue 1122 and other departments.

The exercises were carried out to ensure elaborate security and remain ready to tackle any untoward situation.

The response time of the police personnel was checked after emergency calls before the area was cordoned off. Effective coordination was witnessed among police wings soon after the bogus calls made to check vigilance and alertness of the security personnel, he said.