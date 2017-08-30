Police bound to ensure security

Raza Naqvi

It is the paramount duty of police to ensure security and safety of the people and providing them friendly environment whilet listening to their grievances. Crime will controlled by using modern techniques. Attock police under the command and of DPO Zahid Nawaz Marwat has brought a lot of improvement in its performance, . RPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja said this after inaugurating Command and Control Center , Complaint Center, Establishment Branch and Shuhada Welfare Cell here at Police Headquarters Attock.

On the occassion DC Attock Rana Akbar Hayat, DPO Zahid Nawaz Marwat, Chairman MC Attock Sheikh Nasir Mehmood, other police officers, Shuhada families.