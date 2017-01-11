Police assisting RSS, BJP goons: MLA Rasheed

Kathua

Awami Itihad party (AIP) president and MLA Langate Er Rasheed was on Tuesday detained by police at Vijaypur while he was on way to Hariya Chack Kathua, where Gujar community was attacked allegedly by RSS and BJP activists, a party spokesman said.

In a statement issued here, the spokesman said, “Before being deported back to Jammu, Er Rasheed while talking to media accused divisional administration of succumbing to the pressure of communal politics of Sangh Parivar and said the accused RSS goon Rakesh had only yesterday (Sunday) returned from Gujarat after attending RSS training camp for more than two months. It is shameful that while RSS goons coming from various places including Pathankote indiscriminately fire upon unarmed men and women, police on its arrival assisted the goons and beat the unarmed men and women.”

Rasheed said “it is obvious that there is a deep nexus between the fanatic Hindu elements and police”. The MLA appealed the world community and human rights organisations to intervene and “expose the communal and true face of radical Hindu forces who are hell bent to suck blood of minorities everywhere especially in Jammu”.—KR