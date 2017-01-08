Police arrests Tayyaba’s parental aunt for interrogation

Staff Reporter

Police officers have geared up the search of minor maid Tayyaba, who was subjected to torture at additional session judge’s house, and arrested her parental aunt.

According to details, Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday detained victim’s aunt Pathani Bibi for further interrogation.

On the other hand, four parties have surfaced claiming to be Tayyaba’s family after which two of them have given their blood samples at PIMS Hospital for DNA test.

The child was reportedly employed by an additional session judge in Islamabad and initially told police she’d fallen down the stairs and burnt her hands by accident, Pakistani media reported.

But in a later statement she said that she was beaten and that her hands were burned on the stove by the judge’s wife, reports have said, citing police.

Authorities then placed the girl into a women’s shelter.

But on Tuesday the child’s father told authorities he forgave the judge and his wife, and that his daughter’s story was untrue, so no charges were brought.

The girl’s parents were then reported to have taken her from the women’s shelter and disappeared with her.

The widely-publicised images of her injuries caught the attention of the Supreme Court, which issued a motion initiating a legal case.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar demanded the child be found and a full investigation held by next Wednesday.

Earlier, Supreme Court (SC) had sought complete investigation report over Tayyaba torture case in three days.

Granting time to additional session judge’s wife Maheen Zafar, the court had ordered to submit reply till Wednesday.

DIG Police Islamabad had been directed to constitute a high level investigating committee and to present the minor maidservant and her real parents in next hearing.