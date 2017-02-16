Police arrest three bookies

Rawalpindi

Police have arrested three bookies allegedly involved in betting worth millions on PSL matches.

According to police, the bookmakers were arrested from Magistrate Colony in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad Police Station and police recovered cash, laptop, mobile phones, rate book and other stuff from their possession.

A police spokesman informed that Rawalpindi police was active with the start of Pakistan Super League (PSL) second edition and police arrested nine bookies so far in this regard.—APP