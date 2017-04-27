Police arrest six suspects in various operations

Staff reporter

Police arrested three suspects in various search operations in Karachi late Tuesday night. Identification documents of 101 people were checked in an operation in the Site B area.

However, none of those checked for identification was detained. Police arrested two suspects – Muneer (Munna) and Allahrakha – allegedly involved in street crime in Shah Faisal area.

A bike alongside arms and ammunition was recovered from the suspects. On the other hand, police arrested land grabber Javed in a targeted operation in North Karachi.

Security authorities allege the suspect had constructed a marriage hall on government property. In Defence’s Khayaban-e-Ittehad, a person called Samar committed suicide by shooting himself.