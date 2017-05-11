Police arrest seven terrorists

Jacobabad/Wazirabad

Police rounded up three suspected terrorists involved in a number of bomb blasts and seized explosives from them in Jacobabad late Tuesday, officials said. Police, together with intelligence personnel, conducted a raid near Taja Shakh on link road connecting Jacobabad with Osta Muhammad, Balochistan.

The snoop, which came as part of operation Raddul Fasaad, was carried out on an intelligence tip-off. Subsequently, three suspected terrorists were apprehended, with nearly 3 kilogram explosives seized from them.—INP