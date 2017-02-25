Police arrest many protesting Hurriyat leaders

Srinagar

Police on Saturday arrested many Hurriyat activists soon they started a day-long hunger strike against the continued “illegal” detention of hundreds of youngsters, Hurriyat activists and leaders.

Many Hurriyat activists had gathered at the Press Enclave, Srinagar to participate in the hunger strike camp organized by the Ummat-e-Islami, to draw attention of the world community towards the plight of illegally detained Kashmiris.

However, police arrived and arrested many including Qazi Yasir, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Muhammad Yasin Attai, Muhammad Ramzan Khan, Waheed Khan, Maulana Nissar Nayeemi, Maulna Irshad Attari, Maulana Riyaz Qadri, Muhammad Sidiq and Maulana Ajaz Ahmad.—KMS