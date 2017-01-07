Police arrest lawbreakers

Rawalpindi

Police under its ongoing drive against anti-social elements have arrested 16 lawbreakers including nine security and sound system ordinances violators besides recovering 5090 grams charras and two pistols 30 bore with five rounds from their possession.

According to Rawalpindi police spokesman, Pirwadhai police held Riasat Ali for having 1050 grams charras and Riaz Ahmed with 400 grams charras. Saddar Wah police arrested Abdul Wali on recovery of 1230 grams charras, Muhammad Junaid with 1210 grams charras and Muhammad Aziz with 1200 grams charras.

Morgah police apprehended Farooq and recovered a 30 bore pistol with two rounds and Muhammad Imran on recovery of a 30 bore pistol with three rounds.—APP