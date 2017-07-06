Police arrest lawbreakers

Rawalpindi

Police have arrested 12 lawbreakers besides recovering 1580 grams charras, 15 liter liquor and five pistols 30 bore with 24 rounds from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Jatli police held Liaquat for having 1580 grams charras. Mandra police netted Yasin with five liter liquor while Jatli police recovered 10 liter liquor from the possession of Liaquat.

Pirwadhai police held Ahsan on recovery of a 30 bore pistol and five rounds. Saddar Wah police rounded up Azaz, Tahir and Samiullah for possessing three illegal 30 bore pistols and 17 rounds while Saddar Baroni police nabbed Kamran for carrying a 30 bore pistol and two rounds.

Saddar Wah police arrested Azaz and Saleem for having fireworks items.

Naseerabad police apprehended Luqman on Sound Ordinance violation. Saddar Baroni police arrested Fazal Abbas who was running an illegal LPG agency.—APP