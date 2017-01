Chiniot

Police saved a 13-year-old girl from marriage to a 50-year-old man, and arrested the groom and girl’s father.

The arrests were made after people in the neighbourhood complained to the police. The groom Ahmed and girl’s father have been placed in lock-up, police said.

Ahmed was marrying for a second time as he did not have a child from his first marriage. Legal action will be taken against the accused, police said.—INP