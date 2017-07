Staff Reporter

Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad Police has arrested a car lifter and recovered a stolen car from him, a police spokesman said. An ACLC team headed by Sub-Inspector Liaqat Ali including Sub-Inspector Muhammad Afzal Khan arrested Rizwan and recovered a car (IDM03903) from him found stolen from area of Kohsar police station. He has already remained jail bird for involvement in such activities and further investigation is underway from him.