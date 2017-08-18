Police arrest 7 gamblers, 3 drug dealers

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested seven accused who involved in gambling at Aalam Chok. According to police, PS Hajipura, on a tip off, raided at a house, situated at Aalam Chok and managed to arrest Irfan, Shahid, Naveed, Imran, Aslam, Naveed and Sarfraz who were gambling while playing card. Police recovered Rs. 455, 000 as stake money from their possessions.

Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigations.

Police on Thursday also arrested three drugs sellers including a woman and recovered 2.365 kg chars and 5-liter liquor from their possessions.

According to police, PS Motara raided at a house, situated at the village of Vichara, and arrested a woman drugs seller 1.235 kg chars. ame police station managed to arrest Usman from Sayoki and recovered 1.130 kg chars from his possession.

Meanwhile, PS Sambrial intercepted Irbaaz Masieh near Jathikey Chok and recovered 5-liter liquor from his possession. Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigations.