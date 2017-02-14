Police arrest 42 kite sellers, kite flyers

City Reporter

Rawalpindi police in crackdowns against kite sellers and kite flyers have arrested 42 and seized 5448 kites with 78 kite flying string rolls from the possession of the accused.

According to Rawalpindi police spokesman, Waris Khan police netted Sheraz for having 85 kites and four string rolls while Hamza was sent behind the bars on recovery of 50 kites and two string rolls.

Bani police recovered 50 kites and string rolls from Faisal. Sadiqabad police rounded up Muddasir and Abdullah with 225 kites and string rolls. 220 kites and string rolls were also recovered from the possession of Kamran and Aman.

Similarly, Zain and Haris were apprehended with 230 kites and string rolls. 175 kites and string rolls were recovered from Muhammad Suleman and Abdullah.

Sadiqabad police conducted a raid and seized 2000 kites and 10 string rolls and arrested Khuda Bakhsh.

Naseerabad police booked Zohaib for having 800 kites, Murtaza with 230 kites and Rub Nawaz with 260 kites.

Race Course police in its crackdown against kite sellers netted Ahsan and Sajjad with 100 kites, Usama, Waqar and Muhammad Husnain for having 150 kites and string rolls.

Airport police also rounded up four kite sellers namely Muhammad Mushtaq, Safdar, Saghir and Amir with 534 kites and string rolls.

Other accused were held for carrying kites and kite flying string rolls.

He said, the raids would continue to ensure implementation on the law of ban on kite flying. Strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators, he added.