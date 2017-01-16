Police arrest 4 involved in professor’s killing

Staff Reporter

Unknown persons on motorbike shot and killed a professor in daylight. The incident occurred in Allama Iqbal Town over 2 months ago.

Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of police has arrested four involved in killing professor Rao Altaf including the prime suspect who is professor’s relative. Arrested suspects are named as Rao Qaiser, Abid, Izhar and Adnan.

The prime suspect Rao Qaiser is a relative of professor who has been arrested from Dubai.

According to sources, the murdered professor was under surveillance of two of the arrested suspects.

The other two suspects were called the actual killers who shot the professor while riding their bike. The murdered professor taught at Government College of Science, Wahdat Road and was killed on November 13 last year.

He was shot multiple times by unknown motorcyclists in the morning hours.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif took notice of the incident and ordered investigation by forming a CIA police team to arrest suspects.