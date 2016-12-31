Police arrest 38 lawbreakers

Rawalpindi

Police under its ongoing drive against anti-social elements have arrested 38 lawbreakers including 12 renting rules violators besides recovering 3125 grams charras,five bottles of liquor, 25 liter wine, three pistols 30 bore with 10 rounds, kites and fireworks items from their possession.

According to Rawalpindi police spokesman, Pirwadhai police held Amjad Ali for having 250 grams charras.

Waris Khan police netted Ishtiaq Hussain with 550 grams charras. Morgah police recovered 250 grams charras from Syed Badshah. Saddar Wah police nabbed Abdul Majeed and recovered 1215 grams charras. Kalar Syedan police apprehended Akram ul Haq for carrying 350 grams charras. Gujar Khan police rounded up Shah Zaib with 510 grams charras.

Waris Khan police booked Sharafat with 15 liter wine while Mahboob was sent behind the bars on recovery of 10 liter wine. Morgah police held Sajjad and recovered 15 bottles of liquor. Other accused were sent behind the bars for having illegal weapons, fireworks items, kites, drugs and liquor.—APP