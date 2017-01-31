Police arrest 34 outlaws

City Reporter

Police Tuesday arrested 34 lawbreakers including two drunkards, 18 Punjab Information of Temporary Residence and Security Ordinances violators besides recovering 3320 grams charras, 55 liter wine, a pistol 30 bore, one 12 bore gun, 50 kites and kite flying string rolls from their possession.

According to police, Waris Khan police netted Farhat Shaheen for having 750 grams charras while 1475 grams charras was recovered from Arshad and 525 grams charras from the possession of Maqbool.

Cantt police arrested Zar Ullah with 320 grams charras. Wah Cantt police seized 250 grams charras and nabbed Numan Sabir.

Bani police apprehended Riaz Masih for carrying 18 liter wine.

Cantt police also recovered 20 liter wine and arrested Iftikhar. New Town police held Nasir and Akhlaq who were allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

Sadiqabad police rounded up a kite seller namely Shahzad and recovered 50 kites and kite flying string rolls.