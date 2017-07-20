Police arrest 3 including 2 cops for kidnapping citizen

Staff Reporter

Rawat Police have arrested three including two constables allegedly involved in kidnapping of a citizen and snatching money from him. According to police Wednesday, constable Toseef Satti posted at Morgah Police Station, Changez, constable of Saddar Baroni Police Station and third accomplice namely Wajid Kiani were allegedly involved in kidnapping of a citizen namely Zahid and snatching money amounting to Rs15,000 from him.

Rawat Police under the supervision of SHO, Inspector Basharat Abbasi, Sub-Inspector Sarmad and SI Rana Akbar, on the complaint of Naeem Ahmed conducted a raid on private torture cell in Sawan Camp area and recovered the abductee who was abducted from Bahria Town, Phase-7 area falling in the jurisdiction of Rawat Police.