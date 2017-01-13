Police arrest 25 outlaws including 11 gamblers

Rawalpindi

Police under its ongoing drive against anti-social elements have arrested 25 lawbreakers including 11 gamblers, two renting rules and three wall chalking ban violators. The police also recovered 25 liter wine, a 30 bore pistol with 18 rounds, one repeater 12 bore, LPG refilling equipments, cash Rs 41500 and 13 mobile phones wrer also recovered from the possession of the arrested accused.

According to details, Waris Khan police netted Muhammad Sohail for having five liter wine.

Sadiqabad police recovered 10 liter wine from the possession of Mudasir. Airport police nabbed Aurangzeb for carrying 10 liter wine. Gujar Khan police arrested Arslan while Mandra police netted Qazi Munir who were allegedly involved in illegal LPG decanting. Airport police booked Muhammad Nazam and Abdul Rehman on violation of Punjab Renting Rules.—APP