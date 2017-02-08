Police arrest 19 law breakers

Rawalpindi

Police Wednesday arrested 19 law breakers including seven renting rules violators besides recovering 550 gram charras, 25 liter wine, 15 kupi liquor, six pistols 30 bore with 80 rounds, one rifle 44 bore with 20 rounds, a 12 bore gun with 25 rounds and LPG refilling equipment from their possession.

According to police, Pirwadhai police held Imtiaz for having 210 gram charras. Saddar Baroni police netted Atif and recovered 340 gram charras. Waris Khan police recovered 20 liter wine from Asif.

Race Course police arrested Ahsan Ullah who was involved in the illegal LPG decanting. Other accused were sent behind the bars for having liquor and illegal weapons.

Meanwhile, New Town and Waris Khan police booked seven renting rules violators namely Shahbaz Ali, Asif Iqbal, Anil Masih, Kareem Basha, Babar Sadiq, Muhammad Saddique and Muhammad Saeed.—APP