Police arrest 14 suspected criminals, recover weapons, drugs

Staff Reporter

The Karachi police have arrested 14 suspected criminals in raids in various areas and recovered heroin and valuables from their possession.

The suspects were arrested during snap checking, patrolling and raids in different areas of the city, said a police statement here on Monday.

The police recovered six pistols, three snatched motorcycles, mobile phones and drugs from the possession of the accused, it added.

Five of the accused identified as Nasir, Inam, Yousuf, Muhammad Riaz and Shaukat were arrested by Pakistan Bazaar Police during raids at gambling dens at Gulshan-e-Zia, Orangi Town. Two hundred kilograms heroin and one TT pistol were recovered from them.

While the Korangi police arrested three accused Aqeel Ahmed, Irshad and Ghulam Rasool during snap checking, and Peerabad police nabbed a suspect, Kamran during snap checking and recovered three mobile phones and one motorcycle.

Moreover, Mochko Police arrested one Muhammad Farooq during a raid in Musharaf Coloney and recovered stolen ornaments from his possession.

Three other suspected criminals Hamza, Saleem and a woman Sitara, were arrested by Zaman Town police. The police seized cash, two TT pistols and a motorcycle from the accused, and New Karachi Police arrested accused Arsalan and recovered mobile phones and motorcycle from the accused.