Police Access Service inaugurated

Tank

Regional Police Officer (RPO), D.I. Khan, Syed Fida Hussain Shah inaugurated Police Access Service (PAS) in District Tank on Friday. Besides, District Nazim, Mustafa Kundi, members DRC, local elders, traders and media persons attended the inauguration ceremony at large.

Addressing the ceremony, Regional Police Officer (RPO), D.I.Khan Syed Fida Hassan Shah highlighted the salient features of PAS. He told the gathering that citizens can contact RPO, DPO and other police officers directly on their cell phones to lodge any complaint against police or for redressal of any other issue. The complaints lodged through a call, SMS, fax or email will be directly registered in the computerized system of the police department and action would be taken without any delay.

All the guests highly appreciated this step taken by KP Police and hoped that it will go a long way for ensuring that police and community come together to eliminate crime.

Earlier, Police Access Service (PAS) has been inaugurated in Hangu district at a ceremony held in Police Line Hangu. According to a press release issued here, DPO Hangu Ihsanullah Khan inaugurated the PAS by cutting the tap.

Religious leaders, local bodies representatives, members Aman Committee, traders, lawyers and elite of the area largely attended the ceremony. Addressing on the occasion the DPO informed that the citizen can now send their complaints to the PAS Hangu through SMS on DIG Kohat mobile number 0333-3510404 and DPO mobile number 0346-1119629.

Under the new system every complaint will be registered in the automated database of PAS and the complainant will be intimated about the complaint code assigned to his/her complaint through a system generated SMS. —APP