Polarised media

Primarily on Panama decision and usually on every matter being broadcast on our media, media seems seriously polarised. There is a clear divide in broadcasting the same story with different prospect. To some people, Panama decision appears very good on ARY and to some on Geo News and same is the case with the rest of the news channels. They stand with either of these groups of media. Objectivity of media seems to have got suspended and media tycoons are broadcasting those stories what they are highly paid for. This is very dangerous development for the media. Media has reached to this point of independence but the infighting in the media will be an existential threat to the independence of media. People will stop believing in the stories of media and the trust-deficit of the layman, no media group could ever afford this trust-deficit. Hence, this polarisation must be stopped so that the independence and the credibility of our electronic media could never be compromised.

CH MUHAMMAD SALEEM

Lahore

