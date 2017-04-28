Poland inks deal to receive US natural gas

Warsaw

Poland, which is seeking energy independence from Russia, has signed a spot deal to receive liquefied natural gas from the United States, an industry official said.

“It’s the first shipment of US gas to Poland,” Maciej Wozniak, vice-president of the PGNiG Polish state gas monopoly, told reporters, calling it “a historical moment”.

Texas firm Cheniere Energy will deliver the first supplies in June to a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal at Swinoujscie on the Baltic coast, which Poland launched last year.—APP