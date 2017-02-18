Mannan Samad

Kech, Balochistan

Cheating is recognized as the most poisonous culture which is devastating the educational system most. It has become the grim-faced issue in the education sector across the country and being performed miserably during the exams.

Students pass their exams with the help of cheating through using cell phones and guidebooks. I strongly condemn this poisonous culture. Indeed, it destroys the ability of students and can’t let them gain quality education. Education authorities are requested to take some worthwhile steps to get rid of this core issue from the country.