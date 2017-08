Islamabad

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Thursday said the Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Wah would provide jobs to hockey players and officials.

Talking to APP, PHF Secretary Shahbaz Ahmed Sr claimed that according to latest developments, the POF would provide jobs to 18 hockey players and two officials in the days to come.

“The POF is making its own hockey team therefore, it has decided to provide jobs to players,” he said.—APP