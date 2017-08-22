POF pays homage to 2008 martyrs

Staff Reporter

Wah Cantt

Ninth death anniversary of POF Shuhada was observed in Wah Cantt with dignity and honour. On 21st August 2008, 70 POF employees embarrassed martyrdom and 196 injured in two suicidal attacks at POF gates. In order to pay tribute to these Shuhada, this day was observed in POF every year and a special ceremony was arranged.

This year too, a simple and impressive function was held in order to pay homage to these Shuhada. Muhammad Afzal, Acting Chairman POF Board was the chief guest on this occasion. Addressing on the occasion, Acting Chairman POF Board said that we salute to the pious souls of these POF Shuhada who laid down their lives for POF and motherland and reaffirmed the pledge that we would not let their great sacrifices to go in waste & make the defence of the motherland invincible.

He further remarked that the coward act of the terrorists would not lessen our courage and we would continue to shoulder our responsibilities with courage, dedication and commitment. He assured the families of Shuhada that affective steps would be taken for their welfare & to address their problems. He also laid the floral wreath and contingent of DSG also presented salute at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

Col Muhammad Haseeb Azam Deputy Director Field Admin in his welcoming remarks said that POF administration was committed to resolve the problems of the families of these Shuhadas. A large number of senior Civil/Military officers and POF employees were present on this occasion.