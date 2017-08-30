POF invites private sector for joint ventures in various projects

Our Correspondent

Wah Cantt

A delegation headed by Senior Vice President Khalid Malik from Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry visited POF on the invitation of Wah Industries Ltd.

The delegation visited Commercial Units of POF including Wah Brass Mill, Material Testing Lab, Scrap Yard and Clothing Fy. Managing Director of Wah Industries Ltd Mr. Hashmat Hussain told the delegation in his detailed briefing that Wah Industries Ltd. is a commercial window of POF and its responsibility is to sell the surplus production capacity of POF in civil market and Wah Industries Ltd. has been actively engaged in sale of commercial products of POF for many decades.

Member POF Board Mr. Abdul Aziz Sheikh welcomed the delegation and said that the standards of POF products is not less than any international company and he stressed upon the participants that they should prefer POF products so that defence industry of the country could be strengthened and foreign exchange could be saved. He further told that good care is taken in maintaining the standards of all products of POF and its subsidiaries.

Abdul Aziz Sheikh invited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for joint ventures in various projects of Wah Industries Ltd. Senior Vice President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry Mr. Khalid Malik expressed his pleasure to witness the high standards of POF products and said that Islamabad Chamber of Commerce will help Wah Industries Ltd. for sale of POF products in civil market.