POF displays production in IDEX-2017

Observer Report

Abu Dhabi

POF team headed by Lt Gen Omar Mahmood Hayat, HI(M) Chairman POF Board is participating in IDEX-2017 being held at Abu Dhabi UAE from 19th February’2017. POF is showcasing its whole range of products in this mega international event and hopeful to catch a large number of customers of this region.

POF is also going to sign several agreements with various countries during the course of exhibition to enhance mutual cooperation in defence production. POF pride weapon “POF Eye, a Corner Shot Riffle” remained the center of attention among the visitors during the 1st & 2nd day of the exhibition. Pakistan is the second country in the world and the 1st in the Islamic World producing an advanced weapon system that can target with precision and without exposing shooter himself.

A LoU (Letter of Understanding) has been signed between POF & Beretta Italy on the 2nd day of the IDEX at POF Stall. According to LoU POF will start sales of Beretta products Pistols, Shot Gun & Apparel in Pakistan. POF & Beretta have agreed that they will cooperate with each other on future business opportunities relating to Beretta products in Pakistan. Joint Marketing & cooperation will be made in order to enhance the export marketing.

Beretta is a famous brand for manufacturing of high quality products and POF is the manufacturer of latest weaponry for the last 66 years and the mother industries in defence production in Pakistan. The joint cooperation between the two famous brands will go a long way business relations and & bring lucrative business opportunities for both companies. Lt Gen Omar Mahmood Hayat, HI(M) Chairman POF Board signed the agreement from POF side while Mr. Antonio Biondo Defence Sales Director Beretta Italy signed from Beretta side.

Caption Photo: Lt Gen Omar Mahmood Hayat, HI(M) Chairman POF Board & Mr. Antonio Biondo Defence Sales Director Beretta Italy signing an LoU on the 2nd Day of IDEX-2017 at POF Stall at Abu Dhabi.