Poets pay tributes to Pakistan Movement leaders

City Reporter

Rawalpindi

Senior poets have paid tremendous tributes to Quaid-e-Azam and other leaders of Pakistan Movement through their poetry at a mehfil-e-mushaira titled “Sarmaya-e-Watan” organized under auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) at its auditorium.

Renowned poet Prof. Anwar Masud presided over the Mushaira while Prof. Munawar Hashmi was chief guest and Naseem-e-Sahar was guest of honor on the occasion.

The poets who recited their poetry were Hassan Abbas Raza, Qayyum Tahir, Javed Ahmed, Asghar Abid, Farkhanda Shamim, Tabassum Ikhlaq, Imran Aami, Rehman Hafeez, Rukhsana Nazi, Khurram Khaleeq, Wafa Chishti, Shamim Haider, Naseem-e-Sahar, Munawar Hashmi and Prof. Anwar Masud. Former RAC Director Naheed Manzoor, Resident Director RAC, Waqar Ahmed and a number of poetry lovers of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad attended the mehfil-e-mushaira.