Poet Kh Yaqoob passes away

Peshawar

Renowned “Hindko’ poet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Khawaja Yaqoob passed away here on Tuesday. President Hindko Writers Association (HWA), Mujahid Ali Akbar said that prominent Hindko poet Khawaja Yaqoob breathed his last after protracted illness of more than two years. The literacy societies and their office bearers expressing deep grief over the death of the renowned literary figure condoled his death with the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace.—INP