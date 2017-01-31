POA approves Pak participation in int’l events

Lahore

Pakistan Olympic Association on Monday approved the participation of Pakistani contingent in four major Asian events.

This decision was taken at the general council meeting of the POA which met under the chairmanship of its president, Lt Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan at a local hotel here.

The house discussed and approved participation of Pakistan contingent in the 8th Asian Winter Games, Sapporo Japan from February 19-26, 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, Baku Azerbaijan from May 12-22, 6th Commonwealth Youth Games Nassau, Bahamas from July 19-23, and 5th Asian Indoor Martial Art Games, Ashgabat, Turkmenistan from September 17-27, said Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, Secretary, POA while talking to APP.

He said Olympic Academy was approved to be established at POA Headquarters for holding various courses workshops, Seminars, Sports Medicine Course and Meetings.

“POA Website will be updated after obtaining pending information of the National Sports Federations”, he added.

The house decided to take all measures to organize National games at Quetta this year. The case of holding Beach Games at Gwadar/Karachi as part of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) by Sindh Olympic Association (SOA) and Navy was also agreed by the house.

“The issue of non-grant of visa by India to Pakistan national Shooting team, Pakistan Hockey Team and many other sports came under discussion and it was decided to take up the case with concerned International Federations organizing the event in India and the IOC to bound the country to issue visas without exercising any discrimination”, he asserted. The design of POA emblem also came under discussion in the light of instructions of the IOC and feedback from the various affiliated units.

In line with Olympic Charter, clarification of UWW and claim of Pakistan Wrestling Federation, it was decided by the house that Belt Wrestling is a part of Pakistan Wrestling Federation. As such PJJF is not authorized to hold/organize any activity of Belt Wrestling in Pakistan / abroad, he added.

Since POA is under obligation to observe compliance of the WADA code and applicable rules (WADA Code, IOC Needle Policy etc), norms of good governance and control on human trafficking, therefore it was decided that NSF/Associations/Departments/ Services are bound to inform POA about conduct of such competitions or participation in international events., said POA Secretary.

Earlier, in the opening address the President POA congratulated the newly elected and re-elected office bearers of National Sports Federation of Boxing, Karate, Rowing, Navy and FATA.

The house also congratulated to Maj (R) Majid Waseem President, PSF elected Bureau Member of Asian Swimming Federation (AASF) and Prof. Painda A Malik- Senior Vice President/Focal Person elected as Council Member of International Gymnastics Federation at Tokyo.—APP