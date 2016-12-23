PO wanted in murder case held

Staff Reporter

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Islamabad Police has arrested a proclaimed offender wanted to police in a murder case, a police spokesman said.

He said that a special teams were constituted by SP (Investigation) Muhammad Ilyas to trace those who have been at large after committing crimes of heinous nature. One of the team headed by DSP CIA Bashir Ahmed Noon including Sub-Inspector Tariq Rauf, ASI Fakhir Maqbool, Constable Zulfiqar Ali, Sikandar Ali, Sher Khan and Sami worked hard and nabbed a proclaimed offender. He has been identified as Sajid Khawaj s/o Khawaj resident of Bela Ogi Masehra who committed to kill his brother in-law Syed Ali Aamir through firing on 29 February 2016.

A case was registered against him at Golra police station and he absconded since then. Further investigation is underway from him. SSP Islamabad Mir Vais Niaz has appreciated this performance and directed all police officials to accelerate efforts to ensure arrest of proclaimed offenders.