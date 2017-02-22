PO upholds banner of truth

BY the grace of Almighty Allah the Capital’s oldest and premier English daily Pakistan Observer has completed 28 years of its publication, a journey, which began on November 11, 1988 when founder of Urdu weekly Hurmat Zahid Malik took bold initiative of launching Islamabad’s first Eveninger. After receiving good response from readers, Pakistan Observer became full-fledged morning newspaper.

Late Zahid Malik had a clear vision and a mission in launching Hurmat and Pakistan Observer — to uphold the banner of truth, promote national identity, forge national unity and solidarity, strengthen ideological and geographical defence of the motherland, help safeguard and promote Pakistan’s interest in the region and beyond, advocacy of cause of Islam and the Muslim world and peaceful co-existence. In a world of materialism, competing commercial interests and above all media proliferation, it was not an easy task to pursue all these causes steadfastly during all these years but the founding Editor had the resolve and qualities of head and heart to stick to the mission and brave the challenges with courage. He endured personal hardships and financial losses but upheld the mission. In line with his clear vision, the newspaper never compromised when it came to defend Pakistan’s core interests like security, nuclear programme and Kashmir issue. Pakistan Observer has, all along, endeavoured to promote Pakistan’s ties with the Muslim world. Similarly, the newspaper is convinced from the very beginning that Pakistan should have strong and enduring relationship with our great neighbour China and this thinking has been vindicated by latest developments including historic launching of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. The newspaper has also been ardent supporter of socio-economic development of people of Pakistan and for this purpose it never entertained the trend of criticism for the sake of criticism and lauded policies and programmes aimed at welfare of the people. The paper also supports strengthening of democratic process, continuity of policies, war against terrorism and efforts to project soft and positive image of Pakistan in comity of nations. Apart from promoting and highlighting all these themes in news, views and editorials, Pakistan Observer also frequently organizes seminars, discussion programmes, Round Table Conferences and walks to evolve national consensus on important issues and developments. As we celebrate 28th anniversary, the management and staff of the newspaper pledge to carry forward the noble mission of its founder late Zahid Malik.

Related