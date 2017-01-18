PO to host Kashmir Conference on Feb 2

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Observer will hold ‘Kashmir Conference: A way forward’ on February 2 at the Fatima Jinnah Park. The speakers will highlight various aspects of the Kashmir issue in the backdrop of reign of state terrorism being unleashed by the Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir.

Sardar Mohammad Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir will be the Chief guest at the conference. Advisor to the Prime Minister on National Security, Lt Gen. (Retd) Mohammad Nasser Khan Janjua will chair the conference. The Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb will also address the conference.

The highlight of the conference will be address by telephone of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq