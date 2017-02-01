PO, NPC jointly hold Kashmir conference today

City Reporter

A Kashmir Conference – A Way Forward is being arranged jointly by the Nazriya Pakistan Council and Pakistan Observer at Aiwan-I-Quaid F-9 Park here today at 3.00 p.m. The conference is part of the Kashmir Solidarity Day being marked on February 5 across the world including in Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir. The conference would be presided over by the President of AJK Sardar Mohammad Masood Khan, while Lt-Gen (Rtd) Nasser Khan Janjua would be the Chief Guest. Speakers include State Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, ex-premier of AJK Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan, AJK Jamaat Islami chief Abdur Rasheed Turabi, APHC convenor Mir Syed Tahir Masood, leaders Syed Yusuf Naseem, Mashaal Mullick, Ghulam Mohammad Safi and Shahnawaz Agha.

Chairman All Parties Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq will telephonically address the event directly from Srinagar.

Holding of Kashmir conferences was pioneered by founder of Nazriya Pakistan Council late Zahid Malik to support Kashmir cause. It is in that tradition that his sons Faisal Zahid Malik, Editor-in-Chief and Gauhar Zahid Malik Executive Editor are upholding as a tribute to the Kashmiris fighting their right to for self-determination.