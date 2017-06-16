PO Editor-in-chief meets DG Rangers

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer, Faisal Zahid Malik, had a 45-minute meeting with Director General of Sindh Rangers Maj-Gen Saeed Ahmad here on Thursday during which they discussed situation in Karachi, and means to create public awareness of maintaining peace in the commercial hub of the country. The meeting took place at the invitation of the DG Rangers, who Mr Malik said was extremely courteous person. It was a matter of delight to discuss things with him, he said. Mr Malik agreed with DG Rangers that each and everyone, media especially, must play the role to maintain peace in Karachi, which the Rangers and Pakistan army, have restored after great efforts. Their contribution to the cause was laudable. Mr Malik also offered his newspaper’s fullest cooperation to the DG Rangers in creating awareness in the public, and projecting the causes for which Rangers has been working ceaselessly over the years.