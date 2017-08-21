PNMH, UNESCO striving to safe blind dolphin specie

City Reporter

Pakistan Museum of Natural History (PMNH) in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) initiated a one year project to save blind dolphin in Indus water. “It is one of the endanger specie of dolphin found in Pakistan on which the joint effort has been launched to preserve it”, said Director General PMNH, Dr. Muhammad Rafique.

He further informed that PMNH has also worked with Capital Development Authority (CDA) on a project of beautification of the Islamabad Capital Territory and concluded that the major challenges to the beauty of this picaresque city is wood cutting, wood extraction and in past stone crushing which is now controlled.

Wood cutting cause a number of issues to the environment of the capital like noise, air, dust pollution, increase in number of birds running atmosphere as crows, kites (Cheel) etc. which causes rapid changes in its climate.