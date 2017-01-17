PNCA to organize musical evening

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize a musical evening “Bathak” featuring Pashto and Cholistani singers on January 18. According to PNCA officials, the folk artists from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Cholistan area would perform in the musical evening.

He said that a large number of people from twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi would also attend the “Bathak”. He said that the event aimed to promote the classical music of the country. He said that PNCA also scheduled various courses of classical music to educate the young talent from across the country. —APP

