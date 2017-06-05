PNCA summer art camp to start today

The Summer Art Camp of Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) will start on June 5 to engage students and amateur artists in healthy activities during their summer vacations.

Over 100 students from various educational institutions of the twin cities would participate in the classes to get training in different fields of visual and performing arts during the three- month art camp.

Summer Art Camps is a regular feature of PNCA’s programmes arranged to facilitate art lovers, students and amateur artists for boosting their extra skills besides their regular studies, the official said.

During art classes students under age of 6 to 16 years would be given training of painting, music keyboard playing and singing, calligraphy, drama, puppet making, photography and sculpture.

The classes would daily held from 10 am to 12 noon, adding that fee is Rs 5,000 full package.

He said that for further information, parents can contact on 051-9205389. He said that PNCA continues to create comprehensive programme of art courses for children and teens to provide artistic skill building and exploration capacity for students.—APP

Related