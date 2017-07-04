PNCA summer art camp classes conclude

Staff Reporter

The summer art camp classes concluded here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Monday. One month classes were held to engage students and amateur artists in healthy activities during their summer vacation.

The courses were offered exciting opportunity to budding artists for exploring their hidden talent while the participants have been divided into two age groups: four to six to 16 years old.

Over 50 students from various educational institutes of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad participated in the classes to get trained in different fields of visual and performing arts during three-month-long summer art camps.

PNCA Children Art Workshop, Visual Arts Division and Performing Arts Division have arranged the classes including courses of painting, sculpture, drawing, singing, dancing and other disciplines.

Summer Art Camps is a regular feature of PNCA’s programmes arranged to facilitate art lovers, students and amateur artists for boosting their extra skills besides their regular studies, the official said.