PNCA hosts photo exhibition to showcase 70 years of UK-Pak relationship

Staff Reporter

The British High Commissioner, Thomas Drew CMG, inaugurated a photography exhibition at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) here last night.

According to British Council press statement, the exhibition titled ‘Shared History’.

Shared Future, showcases the UK and Pakistan’s 70th Anniversary of bilateral relations and will continue from May 9-10 for the general public at gallery number 11 of the PNCA Islamabad.

Director General of the PNCA, Jamal Shah, joined the British High Commissioner at the opening ceremony along with notable guests from the media.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the British High Commissioner, Mr Thomas Drew CMG, said he was delighted to present this exhibition in Islamabad at Pakistan’s National Art Gallery. “It is a special year as we celebrate 70 years of friendship between Britain and Pakistan”, he added.

“We have collected photographs that show the strength in depth of our cooperation in education, health, culture, defence, politics, infrastructure, trade and sport”, he informed.

After inaugurating this exhibition in the capital, it will travel to over 10 cities in both Pakistan and the UK in the coming months, he added.

Throughout the year, the British High Commission in collaboration with the Pakistan High Commission in London, is organising several events and activities to mark 70 years of UK and Pakistan’s bilateral relations.