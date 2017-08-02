PNCA finalizes month-long programme to commemorate Independence Day

Staff Reporter

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has chalked out month-long programmes to commemorate the 70th Independence Day of Pakistan with all fervor. The celebration will begin with the inauguration of the National Music Festival on Friday August 4 at 8 pm. All classical singers will perform on the day one while the performance of the instrumentalists is scheduled on Saturday August 5. The ghazals and geet night will take place on Sunday August 6.

The National Puppetry Theatre (NPT) will present special thematic shows for children at the Liaquat Memorial Hall Rawalpindi and PNCA Islamabad on August 4 and August 5 respectively.

Pakistani and Turkish singers, instrumentalists and performers will take part in the mega musical night will on Sunday August 13 at the PNCA auditorium.

The two week long film-making workshop will commence on August 16 at 10 am. The 2-day long children festival will begin on August 15. The attractions will include national songs competition, tableaus, speech contest, magic show and certificate distribution ceremony.

The dance festival will be organized on August 18 and 19. The two days performance will include classical, folk and regional dances. An exhibition of photographs depicting the land, life and people of Pakistan would also be part of the 70th Independence Day of Pakistan.

Federal Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage have already selected a special logo for the celebration through an open competition.

The PNCA Director General Syed Jamal Shah said that the celebration of Independence Day reflects the vigor of the nation, adding that programmes would be inclusive of different segments of the society.

The culture of all federating units would be presented to showcase the harmony and diversity of all parts of the country.

He said we have prepared special programmes for the children as well. Through different segments Pakistan’s stories would be told to the children so that they could learn the objectives of having a separate country.