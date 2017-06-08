PNCA out to discover hidden artists in children

Zubair Qureshi

Every child is an artist, we only need to discover hidden creativity in him/her. This was said by Jamal Shah, Director General of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) at the inaugural of the summer art camp meant for children of 6-16 years of age. He visited the art camp to encourage and congratulate children on their efforts. He said the camp was in line with PNCA’s vision to bring the creativity amongst the younger generation in front. These classes will help children enhance the skills they already have and decide which field would they like to choose later in life. He said that children have a very clear vision and are very uninhibited in their art. Many artists have taken inspiration from children and one big example is Picasso for that matter.

Pakistan National Council of the Arts has organized the yearly summer art camp for children aged 6-16 to buff their creative skills. The camp includes classes from different fields of visual arts. The main classes during the period of three month comprise drawing, painting, poster designing, puppet making, singing, folk dancing, photography, Urdu calligraphy, basics of film making and theatre acting.

There will be several competitions conducted as well to examine the progress made by children. Every activity that is practiced in the classes will then be examined as well in the end to measure the creative input by children. At the end of every week a puppet show will be organized by PNCA. A total number of 70 students are a part of the camp. The camp involves some very talented teachers like Ms. Nadia who is also teaching at OPF, along with her coordinator Ms. Shabeela, dance will be taught by Ms. Ruqia Aani, Mr. Nasir semab will help children with Urdu Calligraphy while Mr. Sheraz will teach them basic photography. The camp is coordinated by PNCA’s program executive Mr. Obaidullah.

The program executive Mr. Obaidullah said that the healthy activities will motivate children to work towards their goal and also teaches them how to work with other people. It gives them a chance to showcase their talents. He said Urdu reading is terribly low in children nowadays, that’s why the camp includes Urdu newspaper reading as well.

Parents also appreciate the effort made by PNCA. One of the parents said that the course content of the camp is very different and will help kids learn different things. They highly appreciated that Urdu calligraphy will be taught, which is not taught anywhere anymore.