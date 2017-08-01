PNCA cultural troupe returns from China

A 32-member cultural troupe led by Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Syed Jamal Shah on Monday returned from China. The troupe comprised folk singers, dancers and traditional music instrumentalists from all parts of the country performed at four different places in Xinjiang, China. The troupe artists included sitar player Aamir Hussain, tabla player Muhammad Ajmal, flutist Salman Adil, rabab player Ghulabkhel, violinist ustad Raees Ahmed, kathak dancer Adnan Jehangir.—APP

